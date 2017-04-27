Pentagon joins intensifying probe of former Trump aide Flynn

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:09 U.F.O.s: What does the government know? Pause 0:49 Parents reunite with students after false active shooter situation at Hawkins Middle School 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers 3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' 0:48 New class of State Patrol troopers sworn in 1:43 Highlights: Yelm shuts out Timberline behind Cutler's 15 strikeouts 1:56 Thurston County Sheriff's Office briefing on local school evacuation 2:24 Olympia schools earn state awards 2:37 Readers Theater Unlimited presents: The Christmas Truce Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Senior lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee said former national security adviser Michael Flynn may have violated the law when he took payments from groups associated with foreign governments. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said during Tuesday’s press briefing that he didn’t know if Flynn broke any laws. The White House