State rejects Providence St. Peter Hospital application to open mental health hospital in Thurston County

The state Department of Health has denied an application jointly submitted by Providence St. Peter Hospital and BHC Fairfax Hospital to open an 85-bed psychiatric hospital in Thurston County, according to a copy of the decision sent to both parties and The Olympian.
The application, known as a certificate of need, is required when a medical provider proposes a new or change to existing services.
The state denied the application in the following areas: financial feasibility, structure and process of care and cost containment.
The state’s decision can be appealed.
A competing group, US HealthVest of New York, has already received certificate of need approval from the state to open a similar mental health hospital in the county.
Check back for updates to this story.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments