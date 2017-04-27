Business

April 27, 2017 10:42 AM

State rejects Providence St. Peter Hospital application to open mental health hospital in Thurston County

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

The state Department of Health has denied an application jointly submitted by Providence St. Peter Hospital and BHC Fairfax Hospital to open an 85-bed psychiatric hospital in Thurston County, according to a copy of the decision sent to both parties and The Olympian.

The application, known as a certificate of need, is required when a medical provider proposes a new or change to existing services.

The state denied the application in the following areas: financial feasibility, structure and process of care and cost containment.

The state’s decision can be appealed.

A competing group, US HealthVest of New York, has already received certificate of need approval from the state to open a similar mental health hospital in the county.

Check back for updates to this story.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

