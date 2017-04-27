Former Everest College students eligible for federal loan cancellations

Some area for-profit college students will soon get a break on loan debt.
About 5,700 students statewide who attended Everest College and other institutions by for-profit college Corinthian Colleges Inc. are eligible for federal student loan cancellations, according to Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson in a news release Thursday. Any payments made on the loans may also be refunded.
Everest College was one of several for-profit college systems run by Corinthian. Other brands included Everest Institute, Everest University, Heald College and Wyotech.
Students with federal student loans who attended those colleges will receive a letter explaining the relief available, with a short application that must be filed with the U.S. Department of Education.
Those who apply to discharge their federal loans should continue making payments until the process is complete, according to the news release, until they are notified their application is pending or loans have been canceled.
“Student borrowers victimized by Corinthian’s deceptive and illegal practices deserve this important loan relief,” Ferguson said in a news release.
After scrutiny by several government agencies, for-profit Corinthian Colleges closed in 2015, transferring some of its campuses to a nonprofit called Zenith Education Group.
Corinthian operated seven branches in Washington under the Everest College brand: Tacoma, Fife, Seattle, Bremerton, Everett, Renton and Vancouver.
Corinthian misrepresented its post-graduation employment rates for many campuses nationwide, including its Tacoma branch, according to the news release.
Students at Everest College in Tacoma studied for degrees as dental assistants, medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, and coding and pharmacy technicians, according to the Department of Education.
For information, go to bit.ly/2pDVGvt. Students can also call the U.S. Department of Education hotline at 1-855-279-6207 or email questions about discharge of their federal student loans to FSAOperations@ed.gov.
Information from The News Tribune archives was included in this report.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
