Which counties have more pot shops than Starbucks stores?

It seems in some areas there’s a Starbucks on every corner. So how do legal weed shops compare in numbers in the state of Washington?
A survey of the state’s counties shows in some places you are more likely to encounter a pot shop than a Starbucks, according to marijuana data website Lemonhaze.
The report looked at the locations of both Starbucks and legal weed shops. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that in counties with more people, there are more Starbucks stores. In 18 of the state’s 39 counties, there are more legal marijuana stores than Starbucks stores, the data show.
All counties from the Columbia River north through Snohomish County on the Interstate 5 corridor have more caffeine than cannabis. However, Skagit and Whatcom counties, near the Canadian border, have more pot shops than Starbucks sites.
Other counties with more marijuana shops than Starbucks: Adams, Clallam, Ferry, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Kittitas, Klickitat, Mason, Okanogan, Pacific, San Juan, Skamania, Stevens and Whitman.
Don’t expect that same ratio in King County, the home of the international coffee chain, with 248 more Starbucks locations than pot shops. In all, King County has 328 Starbucks stores, Lemonhaze says.
Pierce County, with 27 licensed marijuana stores according to Lemonhaze, has 52 more Starbucks stores than legal weed shops.
Thurston County, with 22 pot shops, has 27 Starbucks stores, the data show.
Four counties — all rural — don’t have a single Starbucks or a weed shop: Columbia, Garfield, Lincoln and Wahkiakum.
And even though nearly half of our state’s counties have more licensed pot entrepreneurs than Starbucks franchises, consider that in Denver, retail pot shops outnumber Starbucks stores 2 to 1, according to the website Denverite.
The Starbucks store totals are current through November last year. Marijuana stores are those that have an active license and earned revenue in March, according to Lemonhaze.
