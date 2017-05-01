Port of Olympia employees to commission: We don’t get any respect

For several months, Port of Olympia Executive Director Ed Galligan has been the frequent target of criticism during public comments at commission meetings, with residents calling on him to resign because the port imports fracking sand.
And it’s not just limited to Galligan. Other port employees have had their integrity impugned by members of the public during meetings.
Those employees told the Port Commission on Monday that they have had enough, and they want the three-member commission to do something about it.
Monday’s gathering of commissioners and port department directors was a follow-up meeting to the port’s two-day excursion to Alderbrook Resort on Hood Canal at the end of March. That meeting, first spearheaded by Commissioner Joe Downing, was organized so that a consultant could help improve the port’s working relationships. The consultant, Wendy Fraser, attended Monday’s meeting.
The situation has gotten so bad at public meetings that some staff refuse to come to commission meetings, said Jennie Foglia-Jones, who wears several hats at the port, including spokeswoman.
“They don’t trust that if someone stands up and says something negative, that the commission won’t defend them,” she said.
Finance Director Jeff Smith, who is set to retire May 31 after five years at the port, said his integrity has been questioned by residents at meetings, and he has seen the port’s attorney, Heather Burgess, and other staff treated the same way.
“We don’t have a way to come back and defend ourselves,” he said, “and when no one stands up, it affects our culture and our work environment, and it becomes more difficult to work and give our best effort.”
Smith wasn’t done.
“You get to decide what the culture looks like here,” Smith told the commission. “If you say something (in our defense), then you value what the team does here. Or your silence says you don’t.”
Galligan thanked Smith for his comments and added his own: “There are people in this organization who don’t want to come to the meetings for that very reason.”
Commissioner E.J. Zita said that when a comment about fracking sand is directed at Galligan, she reminds the commenter that “it’s not the director’s decision, it’s the commissioners’ decision, and you should be talking to us.”
Commissioner Bill McGregor agreed with the staff and said “no staff member should be subject to any criticism.” He said Galligan has borne the brunt of that criticism for too long.
“I think it needs to stop,” McGregor said. Criticism should be directed at the commission, not staff, he said.
Mike Reid, senior manager of business development for the port, reminded the commission that they will get their moment of truth May 8 during the next commission meeting. Residents likely will attend and call on Galligan to resign. How will the commission respond?
He suggested the commission remind the audience that they can share comments in writing or on the phone.
“I don’t want to remove anybody’s ability to comment,” he said. “We’re putting it in an appropriate, civil place.”
Rolf Boone
