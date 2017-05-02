Infosys plans tech hub in Indiana as part of US expansion

India-based tech company Infosys plans to establish a technology and innovation hub in Indiana as part of a broader expansion in the United States.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb plans to join company officials in Indianapolis on Tuesday for an announcement about the effort, which includes plans for up to 2,000 new jobs in central Indiana by the end of 2021. In all, the expansion plans include four hubs and 10,000 new U.S. jobs.
A statement from Indiana officials says Infosys' plans include investing more than $8.7 million to establish operations in the state. The company is expected to lease and equip office space in the Indianapolis area. Plans call for the tech hub to begin operating in August.
The state says Infosys already employs more than 140 people in Indiana.
