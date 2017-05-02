Back to the drawing board for port commission after one commissioner compares the other to President Donald Trump

The Port of Olympia commission took a step back in its working relationship this week — even as it strives to repair that relationship — after Commissioner Joe Downing compared E.J. Zita to President Donald Trump.
And as soon as Downing made the comparison during a Monday special commission work session — a work session designed as a follow up to a two-day excursion the commission made to Alderbrook Resort at the end of March — Zita pounced.
“Joe just compared me to Donald Trump,” she said during the meeting.
She acknowledged that the commission has had its misunderstandings, but when it drops to the level of comparing her to the president ...“Boy, we need some help,” she said.
Wendy Fraser, a consultant hired to work with the commission and staff at Alderbrook and at Monday’s meeting, finally had to call “timeout.”
Leading up to that moment, Zita had been trying to get a better understanding of what had happened during a recent commission meeting, in which the commission voted 2-1 to give Executive Director Ed Galligan a 2 percent raise for 2017.
The commission met in executive session before that meeting, then Downing, president of the commission, announced a last minute addition to that night’s regularly scheduled commission meeting agenda: Voting on Galligan’s raise.
Yet Zita’s understanding was that the commission wasn’t going to do that. Instead, last-minute agenda additions would be treated as advisory items and discussed, then voted on at a future meeting.
Downing moved forward anyway, asking that they not discuss personnel matters (Galligan) in public. He then contradicted himself by asking for any public comment and commissioner discussion before they took a vote. Puzzled, Zita pointed out that his statement precluded discussion. That was followed by a 2-1 vote to approve Galligan’s raise.
Downing acknowledged his “faux pas” during this week’s meeting, but also thought that last week’s meeting went well.
Adding to the port confusion was Commissioner Bill McGregor’s announcement this week that Zita could have discussed Galligan’s raise in public, even though she was asked not to.
Zita pointed out that McGregor could have discussed it, too. McGregor said he simply acted on the motion before him.
Zita also explained that she honored Downing’s “do not discuss” request to the point of not commenting to a reporter after the meeting, while Downing and McGregor were quoted by a reporter.
“It’s OK to make extremely general statements about the port and you could have done the same,” Downing said.
Zita appeared flummoxed by the conversation.
“I’m trying to get along with the process and the rules keep changing,” she said to her fellow commissioners. “When I follow the rules and you don’t, that’s more than a little frustrating.”
Downing said he looks forward to the day when Zita is president of the commission because then she’ll be like “our other president,” who didn’t realize the job was so difficult.
“Oh, my goodness, it was so difficult,” Downing said.
Zita told the consultant, Fraser, that she would like to revisit the conversation as part of their team-building work.
“I’d like to process this,” Zita said.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
