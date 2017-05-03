Finalists for Thurston County business awards announced

The Thurston County Economic Development Council has announced the finalists for its 32nd year of business recognition awards.
Here are the finalists:
▪ New Business of the Year: Broth Bar by Salt, Fire & Time, 222 Marketplace LLC, Chelsea Farms Oyster Bar, The Mouse Trap and Blind Pig Spirits.
▪ Small Business of the Year: PCI Pest Control, NorthAmericaTalk, Zoe Juice Bar.
▪ Nonprofit of the Year: Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Southwest Washington, Capital Lakefair and Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council.
▪ Corporate Employer of the Year: Olympia Federal Savings, Atlas Dental Group, Ziemek Dental Laboratory.
Winners will be announced at an awards gala and investor dinner set for 5:30 p.m. May 19 at Olympia Country & Golf Club, 3636 Country Club Road NW, Olympia.
For more information, call the EDC at 360-754-6320.
