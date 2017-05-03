Business

May 03, 2017 9:05 AM

Finalists for Thurston County business awards announced

By Rolf Boone

The Thurston County Economic Development Council has announced the finalists for its 32nd year of business recognition awards.

Here are the finalists:

▪ New Business of the Year: Broth Bar by Salt, Fire & Time, 222 Marketplace LLC, Chelsea Farms Oyster Bar, The Mouse Trap and Blind Pig Spirits.

▪ Small Business of the Year: PCI Pest Control, NorthAmericaTalk, Zoe Juice Bar.

▪ Nonprofit of the Year: Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Southwest Washington, Capital Lakefair and Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council.

▪ Corporate Employer of the Year: Olympia Federal Savings, Atlas Dental Group, Ziemek Dental Laboratory.

Winners will be announced at an awards gala and investor dinner set for 5:30 p.m. May 19 at Olympia Country & Golf Club, 3636 Country Club Road NW, Olympia.

For more information, call the EDC at 360-754-6320.

