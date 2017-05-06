Business owner feels right at home in Tumwater

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:27 New Tumwater UPS store delivers multiple services Pause 2:23 Cafe 186 Opens at Olympia Elks Lodge 1:25 Tenino home destroyed by falling tree 0:48 New class of State Patrol troopers sworn in 0:38 Downed power lines trap motorist after Lacey lightning storm 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 2:19 Violent Wind Storm Leaves Lacey Broken 1:55 Super-charged storm pounds south Thurston county 3:08 "It would be a disservice to our students." Principal opposes bill to end standardized testing 1:19 Shelton's Cody Simon continues to raise bar in pole vault Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Jack Graham has opened a UPS store franchise at 5729 Littlerock Road in Tumwater and offers a variety of services including shipping, printing and private mailboxes. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com