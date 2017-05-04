Customers walk by an antique typewriter at the Olympia Flea Market in Olympia last summer. Real estate site Estately has ranked the most nostalgic states based on Facebook users’ level of interest in classic cars, antiques, vintage clothes, vinyl records and Jell-O.
Customers walk by an antique typewriter at the Olympia Flea Market in Olympia last summer. Real estate site Estately has ranked the most nostalgic states based on Facebook users’ level of interest in classic cars, antiques, vintage clothes, vinyl records and Jell-O. Lui Kit Wong Staff file, 2016
Customers walk by an antique typewriter at the Olympia Flea Market in Olympia last summer. Real estate site Estately has ranked the most nostalgic states based on Facebook users’ level of interest in classic cars, antiques, vintage clothes, vinyl records and Jell-O. Lui Kit Wong Staff file, 2016

Business

According to this survey, we’re just not that into retro stuff

Staff report

May 04, 2017 11:00 AM

Turns out we’re not all that sentimental about certain things in this state, especially gelatin desserts.

Real estate site Estately has ranked the most nostalgic states based on Facebook users’ level of interest in the following: classic cars, antiques, vintage clothes, vinyl records and Jell-O.

Yes, a penchant for Jell-O qualifies as nostalgic in this informal survey. Vintage molds, anyone?

The state ranked 32nd overall, way behind Oregon at 19th with its passion for vintage clothes coming in at No. 7.

California and Utah were No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, with California ranking first in interest for all of the above.

Of all the topics, Facebook shows Washington state is at its most nostalgic when it comes to vintage cars (14th in rankings), followed by vintage clothing (19th) records (34th), antiques (37th) and Jell-O (44th), according to Estately.

See the full rankings here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Taking cameras into the rotting remains of Americas malls

Taking cameras into the rotting remains of Americas malls 2:09

Taking cameras into the rotting remains of Americas malls
A look inside a Lidl discount grocery store 2:29

A look inside a Lidl discount grocery store
Enjoying majestic views of Mount Rainier on snowshoes 1:37

Enjoying majestic views of Mount Rainier on snowshoes

View More Video