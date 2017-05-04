Business

May 04, 2017 11:48 AM

14 nominated for Thurston County hospitality, tourism awards

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

Fourteen people have been nominated for Olympia Lacey Tumwater Visitor & Convention Bureau awards. The winners will be announced at the organization’s annual state of tourism meeting Thursday at Great Wolf Lodge in Grand Mound.

And the nominees are...

▪ Excellence in hospitality award: John Bourdon, Sandstone Distillery; Marcia Hardisty, VCB volunteer; Don Trosper, Olympia Tumwater Foundation; and Arturo Villalobos, Batdorf & Bronson.

▪ Community unity award: Mary Coppin, city of Lacey; Josh Cummings, Thurston County; Don Malatesta, the Inn at Mallard Cove; Aslan Meade, Thurston Economic Development Council; and Nate Reilly, Three Magnets Brewing Co.

▪ Tourism visionary award: State Rep. Andrew Barkis, 2nd Legislative District; Joy and Gray Graham, 222 Market; Dan Jones, Thurston Talk; Carol Riley, Harbor Days; and Ken Swarmer, Swarmer Communications.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Cafe 186 Opens at Olympia Elks Lodge

Cafe 186 Opens at Olympia Elks Lodge 2:23

Cafe 186 Opens at Olympia Elks Lodge
Tuned In Academy hits the right note with new expanded studio 1:31

Tuned In Academy hits the right note with new expanded studio
Food Truck Lobby Day serves hundreds at the Capitol on Thursday 0:57

Food Truck Lobby Day serves hundreds at the Capitol on Thursday

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos