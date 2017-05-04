14 nominated for Thurston County hospitality, tourism awards

Fourteen people have been nominated for Olympia Lacey Tumwater Visitor & Convention Bureau awards. The winners will be announced at the organization’s annual state of tourism meeting Thursday at Great Wolf Lodge in Grand Mound.
And the nominees are...
▪ Excellence in hospitality award: John Bourdon, Sandstone Distillery; Marcia Hardisty, VCB volunteer; Don Trosper, Olympia Tumwater Foundation; and Arturo Villalobos, Batdorf & Bronson.
▪ Community unity award: Mary Coppin, city of Lacey; Josh Cummings, Thurston County; Don Malatesta, the Inn at Mallard Cove; Aslan Meade, Thurston Economic Development Council; and Nate Reilly, Three Magnets Brewing Co.
▪ Tourism visionary award: State Rep. Andrew Barkis, 2nd Legislative District; Joy and Gray Graham, 222 Market; Dan Jones, Thurston Talk; Carol Riley, Harbor Days; and Ken Swarmer, Swarmer Communications.
