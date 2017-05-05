Business

May 05, 2017 10:01 AM

Victims of Berkeley balcony collapse win partial settlement

By JANIE HAR Associated Press
The victims of a balcony collapse in Berkeley, California that killed six college students have reached a settlement with some of the companies they sued in 2015.

Lawyers for the families of the students who died and seven others who were injured said the settlement amounts are confidential. In statements Friday they noted that they payments will not restore lives.

The students, many from Ireland, were at a birthday party when the balcony collapsed, sending them 50 feet down to the street below.

Segue Construction is among the seven companies that agreed to settle. The lawsuits said Segue used cheaper materials to construct the balcony, making it more susceptible to water damage.

Building manager Greystar and building owner BlackRock did not agree to settle so lawsuits against the companies continue.

