Need a summer job? Job fair set for May 17

The South Sound young adult job fair is set for 1-5 p.m. May 17 at Capital Mall in west Olympia, according to the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce, one of the co-sponsors of the event.
The job fair, according to a news release, is “bringing opportunities for young adults, 16 and older, with part-time and full-time positions.”
Industries that will be represented at the fair include retail, child care, sales, customer service, hospitality, banking and manufacturing.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments