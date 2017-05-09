Business

May 09, 2017 5:00 AM

Need a summer job? Job fair set for May 17

By Rolf Boone

The South Sound young adult job fair is set for 1-5 p.m. May 17 at Capital Mall in west Olympia, according to the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce, one of the co-sponsors of the event.

The job fair, according to a news release, is “bringing opportunities for young adults, 16 and older, with part-time and full-time positions.”

Industries that will be represented at the fair include retail, child care, sales, customer service, hospitality, banking and manufacturing.

