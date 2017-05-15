Business

May 15, 2017 2:51 AM

Passengers gain more access to Hoboken Terminal

The Associated Press
HOBOKEN, N.J.

Rail passengers are gaining more access to Hoboken Terminal following repairs needed when a train crashed into the station in September.

Commuters on Monday will find the temporary green wall restricting access taken down ahead of a June schedule. Passengers can use more walkways to reach tracks.

Track 6 has also reopened.

A woman standing on a platform was killed and more than 100 people were injured when a New Jersey Transit train slammed into the station on Sept. 29. It was later revealed the engineer suffered from sleep apnea.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What $28 million buys you in Washington state

What $28 million buys you in Washington state 3:20

What $28 million buys you in Washington state
New Tumwater UPS store delivers multiple services 1:27

New Tumwater UPS store delivers multiple services
Cafe 186 Opens at Olympia Elks Lodge 2:23

Cafe 186 Opens at Olympia Elks Lodge

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos