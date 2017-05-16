Feds and Walmart allege canned tuna prices fixed

Customers walk past the head of a bluefin tuna in front of a seafood restaurant at Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Criminal and civil cases allege executives at the largest canned tuna companies were agreeing to collectively raise prices and limit promotions. Major retailers are taking aim at the most popular tuna brands in the U.S. - Chicken of the Sea, Bumble Bee and StarKist - saying they conspired to keep prices high for consumers. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo