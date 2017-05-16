The Olympia couple that brought you 222 Market wins tourism award

Joy and Gray Graham have won a tourism visionary award for their artisan food market, 222 Market, in downtown Olympia.
That award, plus two others, were announced by the Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater Visitor & Convention Bureau during last week’s annual meeting on the state of tourism in Thurston County.
The VCB called 222 Market a “travel worthy experience for visitors and locals.”
Also winning awards last week:
▪ Community unity award: Aslan Meade, Thurston Economic Development Council. Meade, according to a news release, was nominated for his work on the South Thurston Economic Development Initiative and Thurston Bountiful Byway.
▪ Excellence in hospitality award: John Bourdon, Sandstone Distillery. Bourdon, according to the release, “goes above and beyond, delivering a great visitor experience from the passion he exudes for his business and tourism.”
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
