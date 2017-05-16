Tucked in behind the bustling lunchtime crowds at The Bread Peddler and Creperie in downtown Olympia, developers Gray Graham and wife, Joy Graham, survey what will be the open food court at their 222 Market building on Capitol Way North on Thursday, July 7, 2016.
Tucked in behind the bustling lunchtime crowds at The Bread Peddler and Creperie in downtown Olympia, developers Gray Graham and wife, Joy Graham, survey what will be the open food court at their 222 Market building on Capitol Way North on Thursday, July 7, 2016. Tony Overman Staff file, 2016

May 16, 2017 3:25 PM

The Olympia couple that brought you 222 Market wins tourism award

By Rolf Boone

Joy and Gray Graham have won a tourism visionary award for their artisan food market, 222 Market, in downtown Olympia.

That award, plus two others, were announced by the Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater Visitor & Convention Bureau during last week’s annual meeting on the state of tourism in Thurston County.

The VCB called 222 Market a “travel worthy experience for visitors and locals.”

Also winning awards last week:

▪ Community unity award: Aslan Meade, Thurston Economic Development Council. Meade, according to a news release, was nominated for his work on the South Thurston Economic Development Initiative and Thurston Bountiful Byway.

▪ Excellence in hospitality award: John Bourdon, Sandstone Distillery. Bourdon, according to the release, “goes above and beyond, delivering a great visitor experience from the passion he exudes for his business and tourism.”

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

