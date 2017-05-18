The Latest: Senator says Flynn hasn't responded to subpoena

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state Pause 2:26 South Sound shellfish farm opens local oyster bar 2:30 Fantastic fritters a taste treat for decades at Lattin's 2:20 Lacey holds hearing on proposed mental hospital facility 1:38 Woman takes on cleanup of "Tweaker Town" 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 1:01 Hiking Rattlesnake Mountain East Peak 1:24 Gov. Jay Inslee signs distracted driving bill 1:47 Sudden turnaround in postseason has Olympia in state playoffs 4:17 Remote Nevada community unites to find missing Boise girls Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

President Donald Trump tells graduates at the Coast Guard Academy to never give up in the face of adversity and that no politician 'has been treated worse or more unfairly' than he has been. The White House