Millennials are buying homes and don’t want handouts, thank you very much

Take that, “avocado toast” millionaire critic of millennials.
Tim Gurner, a 35-year-old Australian real estate developer, has taken heat recently for saying on “60 Minutes Australia” that his generation is wasting money on overpriced treats, keeping home buying prospects out of reach.
The blowback on Twitter was instant with #avocadotoast.
In defense of the generation, a new Bankrate survey shows millennials have the will, and National Board of Realtors data show they have the wallet (or at least the mortgages).
The Bankrate survey released this week shows millennials have different, and compared with other generations, more strict expectations for financial independence.
The survey shows most Americans believe 23 is the median age people should be able to live on their own and pay for housing.
Millennials answered that the age of independence should be 22, a year and half earlier benchmark than even baby boomers call for in the survey.
Millennials also are tougher on themselves than other generations when it comes to the age when someone should be able to pay their own smartphone bills (18 1/2) and making car payments without parental help (20).
In March, the National Association of Realtors said buyers 36 and younger make up the largest share of home buyers, 34 percent. And it’s been that way the past four years.
