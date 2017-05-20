PureSolar ready to shine in Thurston County

Chef Steve Sleasman welcomes diners to his new Cafe 186 restaurant in the Olympia Elks Lodge, featuring a multi-generational menu of comfort foods founded on Sleasman's homemade "Chef Crafted Cuisine" style.
After more than three decades in the gaming industry, Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel CEO John Setterstrom fondly looks back on his career and starting from the ground-up and expansion at the popular Rochester casino. He also shares his thoughts on the future of the tribal gaming industry and what lies in his future plans.
There’s a popular image of downtown Olympia that goes something like this: Too little parking, too many vulnerable people on the street, and it’s a death knell for small businesses, unless you operate a bar.
After months of operating and trucking beer between two locations, Matchless Brewing owners Grant Bolt and Patrick Jansen are ready to move into their own brewhouse, cold storage and retail tasting room in Tumwater.