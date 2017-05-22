Business

May 22, 2017 12:47 AM

Delaware lawmakers begin drafting budget

The Associated Press
DOVER, Del.

Members of the Delaware legislature's budget-writing committee are set to begin drafting a spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year.

The General Assembly's Joint Finance Committee was scheduled to convene Monday for a series of bill-drafting sessions stretching over the next two weeks.

Official revenue forecasts that were updated last week show lawmakers facing an estimated $382 million shortfall between expected revenue and expected expenses for fiscal 2018, based on current-year funding.

Democratic Gov. John Carney has proposed a mix of spending cuts and tax and fee increases to balance the budget for the new fiscal year, which starts July 1.

