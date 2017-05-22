New Jersey state police sue gun company for over $2 million

The state of New Jersey is suing a New Hampshire gun manufacturer, saying it sold defective handguns to state police.
Newington-based Sig Sauer sold 3,000 handguns to New Jersey State Police for nearly $2 million. When the weapons were delivered in 2014, the lawsuit says that many of the guns malfunctioned by not ejecting shell casings when fired.
The lawsuit says Sig Sauer failed to provide new guns to the state by an agreed-upon date.
According to New Hampshire Public Radio, New Jersey's Attorney General has filed a breach of contract complaint, seeking a refund, plus nearly $900,000 to cover the cost of purchased holsters.
Sig Sauer did not respond to a request for comment. WMUR-TV reports that Manchester police, who purchase guns from Sig Sauer, have not experienced any problems.
Comments