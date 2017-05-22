Amazon making on-the-spot job offers Monday in Tacoma

Amazon is making on-the-spot job offers Monday afternoon at Tacoma’s WorkSource Pierce, the online retailer announced. The 1-4 p.m. hiring session will be at 1305 Tacoma Ave. S., Suite 201.
The company is hiring more than 1,000 full-time and part-time workers for its Kent centers. Full-time positions receive a competitive hourly wage; medical, dental and vision benefits; performance-based bonuses; a 401(k), education tuition assistance, vacation time and company stock awards, according to a statement released Monday morning.
The company’s website says they are also offering on-the-spot jobs at Green River College’s Kent Campus, 417 Ramsay Way, Kent. Hours are Monday (11-7), Tuesday (9-3) and Wednesday (3-7).
Additional information is posted at amazon.com/kentjobs.
