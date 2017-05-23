Business

May 23, 2017 6:55 PM

Enzi says federal government must live within its means

The Associated Press
CHEYENNE, Wyo.

Sen. Mike Enzi is commending President Donald Trump for submitting a balanced budget to Congress.

But the Wyoming Republican, who is chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, notes that the president's budget is a suggestion, and it will be closely reviewed by Congress.

Enzi says he applauds the president's support for reviewing and reforming government programs and agencies to ensure effectiveness and efficiency. He adds that the federal government can't continue to spend more than it makes and must live within its means just like average Americans do.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

PureSolar ready to shine in Thurston County

PureSolar ready to shine in Thurston County 1:47

PureSolar ready to shine in Thurston County
What $28 million buys you in Washington state 3:20

What $28 million buys you in Washington state
New Tumwater UPS store delivers multiple services 1:27

New Tumwater UPS store delivers multiple services

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos