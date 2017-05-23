People news: Thurston County Bar Association names Zandell president

Phillips Burgess PLLC senior associate Trevor Zandell has been named president of the Thurston County Bar Association.
Zandell previously served on the Thurston County Bar Association board for four years.
He graduated from the Gonzaga University School of Law in 2005 and has been practicing law in the Olympia area for more than a decade. At Phillips Burgess, which has an office in Olympia and Tacoma, he handles civil litigation, with an emphasis on real estate, construction and business law.
