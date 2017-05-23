Business

May 23, 2017 2:41 PM

People news: Thurston County Bar Association names Zandell president

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

Phillips Burgess PLLC senior associate Trevor Zandell has been named president of the Thurston County Bar Association.

Zandell previously served on the Thurston County Bar Association board for four years.

He graduated from the Gonzaga University School of Law in 2005 and has been practicing law in the Olympia area for more than a decade. At Phillips Burgess, which has an office in Olympia and Tacoma, he handles civil litigation, with an emphasis on real estate, construction and business law.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

PureSolar ready to shine in Thurston County

PureSolar ready to shine in Thurston County 1:47

PureSolar ready to shine in Thurston County
What $28 million buys you in Washington state 3:20

What $28 million buys you in Washington state
New Tumwater UPS store delivers multiple services 1:27

New Tumwater UPS store delivers multiple services

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos