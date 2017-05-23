Sen. Jason Isaacson, DFL - Shoreview, speaks about how he felt the legislature was shortchanging the University of Minnesota with the funding levels in the Omnibus Higher Education Bill in St. Paul, Minn., Sunday, May 21, 2017. With roughly 24 hours remaining, the Minnesota Legislature finally broke the budget logjam Sunday night, sending several budget bills to Gov. Mark Dayton as the Democratic governor and Republican leaders worked to iron out their remaining disputes that could delay a deal and send the session into overtime.
Business

May 23, 2017 6:46 PM

The Latest: Budget deal goes big on tax cuts, public schools

The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn.

The Latest on the Minnesota Legislature's special session to finish its budget (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

Lawmakers are finally starting to release pieces of their plans to complete a $46 billion budget.

The special session began right at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday after the Legislature failed to complete its budget by Monday's midnight deadline. But Gov. Mark Dayton and top Republicans struggled to finalize the terms of those spending packages.

Those plans finally started to come to light Tuesday night ahead of a 7 a.m. Wednesday deadline.

Initial plans for a $660 million tax bill shrunk by $10 million. But the breaks would reduce Social Security income taxes, offer student loan debt relief and cut sales taxes on premium cigars.

A hefty education budget would pay to increase public schools' per-pupil funding formula by 2 percent in each of the next two years and expand preschool offerings by $50 million.

6 a.m.

State lawmakers are due back at the Capitol to wrap up work on the next state budget after a tense finish to the regular legislative session.

Legislative leaders and Gov. Mark Dayton struck a deal as time ran down toward a required midnight adjournment Monday. It included coming back in an immediate special session needed to plow through the details.

Both House and Senate are due in floor sessions at 3 p.m. Wednesday, giving lawmakers time to finalize details beforehand.

A big sticking point in the deal was how to use a $1.65 billion surplus.

The two sides agreed to put $660 million of a big surplus toward tax relief and $300 million toward roads and bridges. Another $50 million goes to expand preschool offerings.

