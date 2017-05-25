Lacey South Sound Chamber seeks executive director after Roundy accepts new job

The Lacey South Sound Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new executive director after Sierra Roundy accepted a new position with Premier Media Group.
Roundy, who spent nearly three years with the chamber, officially leaves her job in June, but has agreed to stay on part-time through the South Sound BBQ Festival on July 8.
“We’re proud of what Sierra has been able to accomplish in her time with the chamber,” board president Martin McElliott said in a statement.
Membership, sponsorship dollars and event participation have all grown at a faster rate during her tenure, according to a news release.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments