State Farm hiring for 100 positions in Tacoma and DuPont

Looking for a new job?
Tacoma-based State Farm is hiring 100 people for locations in Tacoma and DuPont. The insurance company will host a job fair to screen candidates for various positions, including customer service, claims and sales.
The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 6 at the Tacoma Urban League, 2550 S. Yakima Ave. To take part, register online at bit.ly/2qh37cL and bring copies of a current resume to the event.
Five different information sessions about opportunities will be presented throughout the day, and applicants will be able to talk with State Farm managers.
The jobs range from $16 an hour for an initial claims associate to $17.75 an hour for several other positions.
No claims or insurance experience is required, said Cliff Brown, a recruiter for State Farm.
“We need multitasking abilities,” he said, such as “navigating multiple computer screens and talking to customers on the phone.”
Claims associates take calls from customers reporting accidents or damages and then look up policy information and arrange for tow trucks and rental cars, Brown said.
Job seekers can search for open positions in Washington and apply online at statefarm.com/careers.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
