Blinded by a bullet at age 21 Bobby Jayz Cafe owner Robert Ott hasn't let that near-death experience slow him down as he celebrates his cafe's sixth anniversary located in the OB2 Building on the State Capitol campus.
Steve Bloomsbloom@theolympian.com
More Videos
3:02
Blind cafe owner has his sights set on success
2:46
Tips on how to land your next job
1:47
PureSolar ready to shine in Thurston County
3:20
What $28 million buys you in Washington state
1:27
New Tumwater UPS store delivers multiple services
2:23
Cafe 186 Opens at Olympia Elks Lodge
1:31
Tuned In Academy hits the right note with new expanded studio
0:57
Food Truck Lobby Day serves hundreds at the Capitol on Thursday
1:59
North Thurston School District technology catches a WAVE
5:54
2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets
2:29
Archibald Sisters still selling sass at 42 years and counting
11:15
Outgoing Lucky Eagle CEO reflects on his career and gaming industry
Chef Steve Sleasman welcomes diners to his new Cafe 186 restaurant in the Olympia Elks Lodge, featuring a multi-generational menu of comfort foods founded on Sleasman's homemade "Chef Crafted Cuisine" style.
After more than three decades in the gaming industry, Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel CEO John Setterstrom fondly looks back on his career and starting from the ground-up and expansion at the popular Rochester casino. He also shares his thoughts on the future of the tribal gaming industry and what lies in his future plans.
There’s a popular image of downtown Olympia that goes something like this: Too little parking, too many vulnerable people on the street, and it’s a death knell for small businesses, unless you operate a bar.