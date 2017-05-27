Fire rips through restaurant roof on Cape Cod

Firefighters are battling a blaze on the roof of a restaurant near Provincetown's transportation hub.
The Cape Cod Times reports (http://bit.ly/2rKsZxV ) the fire started around 6 p.m. Saturday on the roof of the Red Shack, one of a group of restaurants near MacMillan Pier, where ferries from Boston bring thousands of visitors during the tourist season. Smoke was billowing as fire crews from across lower Cape Cod sprayed water to prevent the fire from spreading.
The fire has attracted about 100 spectators.
Comments