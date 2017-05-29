Vermont nude beach fans against parking lot, boardwalk

In this Thursday, May 18, 2017 photo, Michael Zarnowski, left, and Katelyn Comeau, of Thornton, N.H., relax at the clothing-optional beach known as the Southwest Cove of Lake Willoughby in Westmore, Vt. Located on state land, state officials said the area, which also includes hiking trails, gets so much use in the summer that upgrades need to be made to protect the area from over use. Beach users are opposed to the plan because they think it could threaten their ability to use the area. Wilson Ring AP Photo