May 30, 2017 12:53 AM

NASA to release artificial clouds above the Maryland coast

The Associated Press
BALTIMORE

NASA will release luminescent clouds above the Mid-Atlantic coast while testing a new system to support studies of the ionosphere.

The clouds will be accompanied by a sounding rocket launch on Tuesday from the Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia's eastern shore.

During the test, which will occur between 4:25 a.m. and 4:42 a.m., NASA will fly a sounding rocket and 10 canisters will be deployed in the air, roughly 6-12 miles (10-19 kilometers) from the rocket.

The canisters will deploy blue-green and red vapor forming artificial clouds, which will allow scientists on the ground to track particle motions.

