Speaker says Illinois Legislature will miss budget deadline

Activists pushing for plans to close so-called corporate tax loopholes and tax the wealthy at higher rates face off with Secretary of State Police at the entrance to the governor's office Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. The protesters are part of a coalition called Fair Economy Illinois. Some members marched from Chicago to Springfield for the final days of the legislative session to urge lawmakers to pass a budget that helps working people. The State Journal-Register via AP Rich Saal