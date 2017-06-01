Payless closing more stores, negotiating over others

Payless ShoeSource’s struggles continue as the chain announced more store closures.
A list dated May 24 includes three additional Washington state stores set to close: Spokane, Monroe and Covington.
Closer to home, two stores are on a “negotiation” list, one in Puyallup at 3860 S. Meridian St. near the South Hill Mall and one in Auburn at 1215 Auburn Way N.
Other sites under negotiation, according to the list, include storefronts in Seattle, Lynnwood, Bellingham, Spokane and Issaquah.
Payless notes that the stores under negotiation “may be subject to closure. ... We remain hopeful that these negotiations will be successful and provide us with the ability to avoid additional closures.”
A Payless corporate spokeswoman contacted Wednesday by The News Tribune had no comment beyond the closure and negotiations lists posted.
Business Insider reported Wednesday that the chain could close 408 stores, in addition to 400 closed after filing for bankruptcy protection in April.
Before April’s activity, the chain had 4,400 stores in 30 countries, according to Business Insider, with nearly 22,000 employees. The latest action could affect more than 2,000 workers in the chain.
Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell
