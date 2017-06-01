Chinese maker of Ivanka Trump shoes denies labor violations

In this photo taken 2016 and released by Deng Guilian, Hua Haifeng is seen during a visit to a park in Chengde in central China's Hubei province. Hua has been arrested and another two have gone missing following their investigations into working conditions at a Chinese factory that produces Ivanka Trump-brand shoes, a family member and an advocacy group said Tuesday, May 30, 2017. China Labor Watch Executive Director Li Qiang said he lost contact with Hua Haifeng and the other two men, Li Zhao and Su Heng, over the weekend. By Tuesday, after dozens of unanswered calls, he had concluded: “They must be held either by the factory or the police to be unreachable.” Deng Guilian via AP)