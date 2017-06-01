Business

June 01, 2017 1:13 AM

Georgia food shrimp harvest season begins June 1

The Associated Press
SAVANNAH, Ga.

The food shrimp harvesting season in Georgia begins at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The Savannah Morning News reports (http://bit.ly/2sqtgT8 ) that state waters will open to commercial power-drawn trawls, commercial and recreational cast netters and people using a beach seine. Commercial harvest in state waters is allowed from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. Federal waters begin 3 miles (5 kilometers) from shore and are open 24 hours a day.

Coastal Resources Division biologist Lindsey Auburt says the decision to open on June 1 was made after reviewing May survey results, which indicated that the abundance of white shrimp was higher than historical averages for the month of May.

Trawlers brought in an estimated $8.3 million of shrimp last year.

The season typically ends in December or January.

