Po (voiced by Jack Black) frolicking in the panda village's hot spring in “Kung Fu Panda 3,” one of Regal’s featured $1 summer films.
Po (voiced by Jack Black) frolicking in the panda village's hot spring in “Kung Fu Panda 3,” one of Regal’s featured $1 summer films. DreamWorks Animation DreamWorks Animation
Po (voiced by Jack Black) frolicking in the panda village's hot spring in “Kung Fu Panda 3,” one of Regal’s featured $1 summer films. DreamWorks Animation DreamWorks Animation

Business

June 02, 2017 9:00 AM

Something to look forward to this summer: $1 movies for the kids

By Debbie Cockrell

dcockrell@thenewstribune.com

“Kung Fu Panda 3,” Ice Age: Collision Course” and “The Secret Life of Pets” are some of the family movies coming to a theater near you starting later this month, at bargain ticket prices.

Regal Entertainment announced Thursday its “Summer Movie Express” lineup of kids’ films. The nine-week film festival will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at participating theaters.

Part of each $1 admission will go to the Will Rogers Institute.

Participating area theaters include Regal Lakewood Stadium 15 & RPX; Regal Longston Place Stadium 14 in Puyallup; Regal Tall Firs 10 in Bonney Lake; Regal South Sound Cinema 10 in Port Orchard; Regal Martin Village Stadium 16 & IMAX in Lacey; and Regal The Landing Stadium 14 & RPX.

This year’s local lineup, dates and times can be found at http://regmovi.es/2qMbHfa.

Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bias against VA loans frustrates Tacoma homebuyer

Bias against VA loans frustrates Tacoma homebuyer 1:03

Bias against VA loans frustrates Tacoma homebuyer
Blind cafe owner has his sights set on success 3:02

Blind cafe owner has his sights set on success
Tips on how to land your next job 2:46

Tips on how to land your next job

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos