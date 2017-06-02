Bias against VA loans frustrates Tacoma homebuyer

Buying a home with a VA loan proved to be an unnecessarily exasperating experience for veteran Nathan Kent Harber. He believes some realtors advise clients not to sell to customers using VA loans because of perceived hassles. The Harbers eventually bought a home in Tacoma's north end.
Blind cafe owner has his sights set on success

Blinded by a bullet at age 21 Bobby Jayz Cafe owner Robert Ott hasn't let that near-death experience slow him down as he celebrates his cafe's sixth anniversary located in the OB2 Building on the State Capitol campus.

Cafe 186 Opens at Olympia Elks Lodge

Chef Steve Sleasman welcomes diners to his new Cafe 186 restaurant in the Olympia Elks Lodge, featuring a multi-generational menu of comfort foods founded on Sleasman's homemade "Chef Crafted Cuisine" style.

Outgoing Lucky Eagle CEO reflects on his career and gaming industry

After more than three decades in the gaming industry, Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel CEO John Setterstrom fondly looks back on his career and starting from the ground-up and expansion at the popular Rochester casino. He also shares his thoughts on the future of the tribal gaming industry and what lies in his future plans.

