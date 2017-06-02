More Videos

1:03 Bias against VA loans frustrates Tacoma homebuyer

3:02 Blind cafe owner has his sights set on success

2:46 Tips on how to land your next job

1:47 PureSolar ready to shine in Thurston County

3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state

1:27 New Tumwater UPS store delivers multiple services

2:23 Cafe 186 Opens at Olympia Elks Lodge

1:31 Tuned In Academy hits the right note with new expanded studio

0:57 Food Truck Lobby Day serves hundreds at the Capitol on Thursday

1:59 North Thurston School District technology catches a WAVE

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

2:29 Archibald Sisters still selling sass at 42 years and counting