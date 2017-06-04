1 hire, 1 promotion at Thurston Economic Development Council

The Thurston Economic Development Council has announced a new hire and promotion.
The new hire is Karissa Benjamin who has joined the EDC as its marketing and events manager. Before the EDC, she worked as an athletics department assistant at Tacoma Community College. Before that, she was the events coordinator at the Lacey South Sound Chamber.
Benjamin graduated from the sports management program at Washington State University.
Aslan Meade, previously the EDC’s community and rural development manager, is now the business and investor relations manager.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments