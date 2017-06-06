Hundreds of new jobs coming to massive UPS warehouse in Tacoma

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:13 Providence to open Community Care Center near Transit Center Pause 1:03 Bias against VA loans frustrates Tacoma homebuyer 3:02 Blind cafe owner has his sights set on success 2:46 Tips on how to land your next job 1:47 PureSolar ready to shine in Thurston County 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 1:27 New Tumwater UPS store delivers multiple services 2:23 Cafe 186 Opens at Olympia Elks Lodge 1:31 Tuned In Academy hits the right note with new expanded studio 0:57 Food Truck Lobby Day serves hundreds at the Capitol on Thursday Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email United Parcel Service will be the lead tenant in Prologis Park Tacoma, a large warehouse development under construction in the Port of Tacoma. Peter Haley p.haley@thenewstribune.com

United Parcel Service will be the lead tenant in Prologis Park Tacoma, a large warehouse development under construction in the Port of Tacoma. Peter Haley p.haley@thenewstribune.com