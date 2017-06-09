Where you can satisfy a craving for fine chocolate in Olympia

For sale at Bittersweet Chocolates: Vietnamese coffee, caramel macchiato, salted caramel and xocolatl, which is 80 percent bittersweet chocolate ganache with allspice, cayenne and Mexican vanilla.
And those are just a few of the handmade chocolates sold at the chocolatier that opened in September across from the Washington Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Olympia.
Right now it’s a two-woman show. Friends and business partners Cindy Uhrich and Deb Smith, who previously had worked together at South Puget Sound Community College, had talked off and on over the years about starting a business together. Uhrich had worked in student life at the college, while Smith taught in the baking and pastry arts program.
They first considered opening a restaurant, but raised concerns about the hours.
“I didn’t want to get up that early,” Smith said.
Smith had been making chocolates at home for 20 years, so the two settled on the idea of making and selling chocolate. But before they rushed into anything, they took advantage of the small business resources at the Thurston Economic Development Council, learning more about their market, costs and sales projections.
They renovated their space on Washington Street in the Hotel Olympian building, which included installing a kitchen, then opened their doors Sept. 14. Based on their conservative projections, they expected to make $800 in their first month of business.
Instead, they made $800 on their first day and produced 10,000 chocolates in December to meet holiday demand. They also sold chocolates online for Mother’s Day, finding a variety of customers throughout the country. That’s something they want to continue to do, but on a seasonal basis.
Shipping chocolates during the hottest months of the year can be a problem, they said.
Their chocolates sell for $2 a piece, or in four-, nine- and 16-piece boxes.
These aren’t ordinary looking chocolates. Uhrich has given them unique designs that pop with colors and patterns. Inside, though, it’s all chocolate.
Uhrich and Smith have more ideas for the business, one of which is to apply for a liquor license so they can pair the chocolates with wine, both as a gift, but also for tastings. In addition to the kitchen and retail counter, their space includes an area where people can sit, eat their chocolate and sip coffee or espresso.
Joining the downtown community has been a welcoming experience, they said. After the doors opened, other business owners stopped by to wish them well.
“It feels like family,” Smith said.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Bittersweet Chocolates
- Owners: Deb Smith and Cindy Uhrich.
- Location: 513 Washington St. SE, Olympia
- Years in business: New. Opened in September.
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Tuesday is a production day.
- Online: Find Bittersweet Chocolates on Facebook or at www.bittersweetchocolatesllc.com.
