Olympia candy shop treats are BitterSweet

Outpatient Behavioral Health Manager TJ Larocque gives a tour of the future Providence Community Care Center, in the former Bayside Quilting business across from the Intercity Transit Center in downtown Olympia.
Buying a home with a VA loan proved to be an unnecessarily exasperating experience for veteran Nathan Kent Harber. He believes some realtors advise clients not to sell to customers using VA loans because of perceived hassles. The Harbers eventually bought a home in Tacoma's north end.
Blinded by a bullet at age 21 Bobby Jayz Cafe owner Robert Ott hasn't let that near-death experience slow him down as he celebrates his cafe's sixth anniversary located in the OB2 Building on the State Capitol campus.
Chef Steve Sleasman welcomes diners to his new Cafe 186 restaurant in the Olympia Elks Lodge, featuring a multi-generational menu of comfort foods founded on Sleasman's homemade "Chef Crafted Cuisine" style.
After more than three decades in the gaming industry, Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel CEO John Setterstrom fondly looks back on his career and starting from the ground-up and expansion at the popular Rochester casino. He also shares his thoughts on the future of the tribal gaming industry and what lies in his future plans.
There’s a popular image of downtown Olympia that goes something like this: Too little parking, too many vulnerable people on the street, and it’s a death knell for small businesses, unless you operate a bar.