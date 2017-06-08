FILE - In a Monday, May 8, 2017 file photo, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett gestures during an interview by Liz Claman of the Fox Business Network in Omaha, Neb. Buffett is auctioning off a private lunch in the hopes of raising millions of dollars more for a charity helping the homeless in San Francisco. Buffett has raised nearly $24 million for the Glide Foundation over the past 17 years. This year's eBay auction starts Sunday, June 4, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. PDT and runs through Friday. The largest bids typically come near the end.
Business

June 08, 2017 10:17 PM

Warren Buffett auctions off lunch to raise money for charity

By JOSH FUNK AP Business Writer
OMAHA, Neb.

The price of a private lunch with billionaire Warren Buffett may top several million dollars in an online auction to benefit a California homeless charity.

For the 18th year in a row, Buffett is auctioning off a lunch on eBay to raise money for the Glide Foundation, which helps the homeless in San Francisco.

The chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has raised nearly $24 million through the auctions. Last year's winner paid $3,456,789, which tied the record set in 2012.

Buffett has praised the charity for the work it does helping people. Buffett became a believer in Glide's work after his first wife, Susie Buffett, showed him what the group was doing for the poor and homeless.

The bidding ends Friday night.

