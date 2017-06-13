Business

June 13, 2017 8:54 AM

Verizon takes over Yahoo to complete $4.5 billion deal

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Verizon has taken over Yahoo, completing a $4.5 billion deal that will usher in a new management team to attempt to wring more advertising revenue from one of the internet's best-known brands.

Tuesday's closure of the sale ends Yahoo's 21-year history as a publicly traded company. It also ends the nearly five-year reign of Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, who isn't joining Verizon.

Yahoo's email and other digital services will be run by Tim Armstrong, who has been in charge of AOL. Armstrong is now CEO of a new Verizon subsidiary called Oath, which will consist of Yahoo and AOL services.

Verizon won't be getting Yahoo's prized stakes in two Asian internet companies, Alibaba Group and Yahoo Japan. Those will belong to a newly formed company called Altaba.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Eat at home in your pajamas? Uber has an app for that — and you can use it in Olympia

Eat at home in your pajamas? Uber has an app for that — and you can use it in Olympia 0:46

Eat at home in your pajamas? Uber has an app for that — and you can use it in Olympia
Olympia candy shop treats are BitterSweet 1:09

Olympia candy shop treats are BitterSweet
Providence to open Community Care Center near Transit Center 1:13

Providence to open Community Care Center near Transit Center

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos