Would you move to Arizona to save your job? Boeing’s asking that question

Boeing couldn’t have picked a place more different from Western Washington to relocate some of its workers.
From the cool summers and drizzly and winters of Puget Sound to a blast furnace in the summer.
Welcome, Boeing workers, to Mesa Arizona. You’ll be living 20 miles east of Phoenix, where Thursday afternoon it was 100-plus degrees and the average annual rainfall barely breaks 9 inches.
According to The Seattle Times, specific work groups in Boeing’s Shared Services Group have been told their work is going to Mesa, affecting potentially hundreds of jobs.
SSG employs about 3,000 in our region, offering support services to Boeing’s corporate and production units, according to The Times.
Boeing hopes to avoid layoffs and rid itself of many of the jobs through attrition.
For those about to move, Mesa’s Chamber of Commerce says welcome.
“The chamber has a great relationship with Boeing Mesa,” said Sally Harrison, its president and CEO. “The chamber is looking forward to assisting employees who are relocating to our city.”
She knows what it’s like to leave Washington for Arizona.
“Having moved from the area close to the Renton plant myself in 2004 and knowing nothing about Mesa at the time, I know the frustrations of ‘starting over,’ she told The News Tribune via email Thursday.
“I was thrilled to arrive in Mesa to find a welcoming community, great schools and lots of activity to keep our family busy. I look forward to joining the City of Mesa in welcoming these Boeing employees and their families to our community.”
Here are some things to know if Mesa is on your mind:
▪ The estimated median household income is just under $50,000, according to the City of Mesa website.
▪ Median sales price was $210,000 (March 8-June 7), according to Trulia, compared with King County’s $632,250, and Pierce County’s $309,000.
▪ Median age of Mesa residents: 35.7. (37.2 in King County, 36 for Pierce.)
▪ If you miss Puget Sound’s calming waters, you can always take a cruise on Saguaro Lake in Tonto National Forest.
▪ On average there are 301 sunny days a year in Mesa, which is great news if you hate our winter gloom and “Junuary” gray and cold start of summer here.
Just FYI, the high in Mesa next Tuesday is forecast to reach 120. Degrees. Fahrenheit. An excessive heat warning is in effect.
However, when we’ve forgotten what the sun looks and feels like in February, you’ll be enjoying temperatures in the 70s or even 80s. With sun.
Hello, Mariners spring training.
