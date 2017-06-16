Amazon will teach you the skills to work elsewhere

2:19 Class is in session at Amazon Pause

1:27 Fred Meyer ClickList Manager Brad Sleeuwenhoek

0:46 Eat at home in your pajamas? Uber has an app for that — and you can use it in Olympia

1:09 Olympia candy shop treats are BitterSweet

1:13 Providence to open Community Care Center near Transit Center

1:03 Bias against VA loans frustrates Tacoma homebuyer

3:02 Blind cafe owner has his sights set on success

2:46 Tips on how to land your next job

1:47 PureSolar ready to shine in Thurston County