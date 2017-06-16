Former Facebook exec to keynote Chamber of Commerce event

Bestselling author and Emmy nominee Randi Zuckerberg will keynote the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce’s South Sound Summit in October.
Randi Zuckerberg, a former Facebook marketing executive and sister of company founder Mark Zuckerberg, wrote “Dot Complicated,” a book on how to understand social media. Her keynote to business leaders will address “trends impacting your business now.”
The half-day South Sound Summit will be held Oct. 30 at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center. Sessions will appeal to front-line employees, managers and executives, the chamber said in a news release.
Those interested in registering for the summit can do so at southsoundsummit.com. Registration costs $199.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
