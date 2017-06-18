People news: Physicians of SW Washington hire Starr as finance director

Aaron Starr is the new director of finance for Physicians of Southwest Washington.
He previously was chief financial officer for Northwest Regional Primary Care Association. Before that, he was CFO at Care Health Solutions. He started his health care career at Eli Lilly and Co.
Starr earned his bachelor of science degree at the University of Washington and an MBA at Western Washington University. He also is set to earn a master’s degree in health administration from the UW’s School of Public Health.
