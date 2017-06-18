People news: Promotions and new hires at Olympia Federal Savings

Olympia Federal Savings has announced the following staff moves:
▪ Kayla Rice: Rice, who joined Oly Fed in 2014, was named downtown Olympia assistant branch manager.
▪ Mark Johnson: Johnson, who joined Oly Fed in 2012, was promoted to loan officer at the west Olympia branch.
▪ Mari Madsen: Madsen, who has spent 20 years at Oly Fed, was recently promoted to Belfair branch manager.
▪ Rachel Rudenski, who joined Oly Fed in 2010, was promoted to Belfair assistant branch manager.
▪ Amanda Coic, who joined Oly Fed in 2008, was named a loan officer at the downtown Olympia branch.
▪ Eric Lake is a new senior loan officer at the Belfair branch. He previously worked in Kansas where his wife was stationed in the military.
