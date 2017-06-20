Angus Express (no joke) will load cattle at port

The Angus Express is expected to arrive Wedneday at the Port of Olympia marine terminal where it will begin to load dairy cattle.
This is the third cattle ship to call on the port since 2015. The port loaded 1,400 head of cattle in November of that year, followed by 2,000 head of cattle this past April. The Angus Express will load 1,650 dairy cows this week, according to the port.
Those cows will then be transported to Vietnam. Vietnam, according to the port, is importing the cows as part of a country goal to reduce childhood malnourishment by providing one glass of milk per child per day.
The port also welcomed a shipment of organic grains last week aboard the Alkyon.
Both the Alkyon and Angus Express represent first-time ship visits for the port.
