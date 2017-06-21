Washington State Employees Credit Union announced Wednesday (June 21) that it was alerting members about their financial options if there’s a government shutdown and temporary work stoppage.
Business

June 21, 2017 3:34 PM

Washington State Employees Credit Union prepares for possible government shutdown

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

Washington State Employees Credit Union announced Wednesday that it’s reaching out to its members in the event a legislative impasse results in a government shutdown. The credit union estimates about 40 percent of its members have ties to public service.

A shutdown could occur on July 1 if the state Legislature doesn’t pass a budget by the end of June.

The credit union said it began emailing members this week about their financial options if there’s a temporary work stoppage.

Among the options: loan modifications, work stoppage loans, free financial counseling and short-term emergency loans of up to $700.

For more information, members should call the member service line at 800-562-0999.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403

