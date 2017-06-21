Washington State Employees Credit Union prepares for possible government shutdown

Washington State Employees Credit Union announced Wednesday that it’s reaching out to its members in the event a legislative impasse results in a government shutdown. The credit union estimates about 40 percent of its members have ties to public service.
A shutdown could occur on July 1 if the state Legislature doesn’t pass a budget by the end of June.
The credit union said it began emailing members this week about their financial options if there’s a temporary work stoppage.
Among the options: loan modifications, work stoppage loans, free financial counseling and short-term emergency loans of up to $700.
For more information, members should call the member service line at 800-562-0999.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments